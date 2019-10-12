Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dollar General by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

Shares of DG stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

