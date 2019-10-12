Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 4,384 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $273.49. The company had a trading volume of 231,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,501. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.74 and a 200 day moving average of $267.60.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

