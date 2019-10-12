Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $726.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Donaldson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

