Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DGICB stock remained flat at $$12.51 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 366. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $357.41 million, a P/E ratio of 250.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Donegal Group worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.