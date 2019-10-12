Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Lifted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.12.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $97.36 on Friday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

