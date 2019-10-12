Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.29 ($51.50).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

DRW3 traded up €1.16 ($1.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €46.32 ($53.86). 8,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12-month high of €57.85 ($67.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.85 and a 200 day moving average of €47.71. The firm has a market cap of $352.03 million and a P/E ratio of 20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.