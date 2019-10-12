Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

