Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman Acquires 100 Shares of E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Stock

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$745.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,148,370.

E-L Financial stock opened at C$752.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$747.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$768.82. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. E-L Financial Corp Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$720.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$830.99.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$9.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$641.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that E-L Financial Corp Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

