Dynatrace Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dynatrace in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

DT opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $480,240.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,311.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $4,885,269.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 913,327 shares in the company, valued at $13,827,770.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.