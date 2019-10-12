Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Position Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dynatronics worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DYNT. ValuEngine downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Dynatronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynatronics Co. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

