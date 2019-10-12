Dystem (DTEM) Price Hits $0.0003

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Dystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Dystem has a market capitalization of $2,448.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dystem has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dystem

Dystem (DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 7,442,184 coins and its circulating supply is 7,343,172 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio.

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

