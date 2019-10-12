eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in eBay by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in eBay by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

