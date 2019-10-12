Edmund Disanto Sells 31,669 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,174,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edmund Disanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Edmund Disanto sold 34,949 shares of American Tower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $7,898,474.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of American Tower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $14,078,427.16.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $224.45 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,512,000 after acquiring an additional 607,026 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,477,000 after acquiring an additional 351,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

