E&G Advisors LP Buys Shares of 1,230 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,286.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,883 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,217. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.45.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.19. 3,876,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,187. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $249.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

