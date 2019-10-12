E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,288,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,734,000 after acquiring an additional 637,026 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 381,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,452,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,905 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,004,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,349,143.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

CG traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 456,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,170. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.