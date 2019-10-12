E&G Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,365,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,966,000 after purchasing an additional 597,141 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,742,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $223.67.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.8344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

