E&G Advisors LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.41.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $5,175,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

