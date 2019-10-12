E&G Advisors LP Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.28.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

