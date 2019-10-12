E&G Advisors LP Has $750,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,532,000 after acquiring an additional 622,212 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 104.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 567,661 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 363.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 392,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 307,882 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,026,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 272,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 302,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 176,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. 543,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $31.73.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.