Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 37.9% in September

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the August 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,279,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 163,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,899,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 190,923 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGO opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.76 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 84.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

