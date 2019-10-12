Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $108.55. 68,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

