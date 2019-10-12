Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after buying an additional 2,672,870 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,808,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,076,000 after buying an additional 51,167 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,301,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,063 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,124,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,099,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. 95,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,213. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

