Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $81.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

