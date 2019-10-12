Emis Group (LON:EMIS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,140.55

Shares of Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,140.55 and traded as low as $984.00. Emis Group shares last traded at $1,016.00, with a volume of 42,038 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $648.31 million and a PE ratio of 28.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,076.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Emis Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Emis Group’s previous dividend of $14.20. Emis Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

About Emis Group (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Emis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.