Emphy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $994.00 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Emphy has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Emphy has a market capitalization of $129,483.00 and approximately $994.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00673968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012886 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Emphy

EPY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.