Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) fell 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15, 6,044,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 216% from the average session volume of 1,915,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 674,739 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 163,600 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

