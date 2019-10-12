Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

ELGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endologix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Endologix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Endologix by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

ELGX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $63.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. Endologix has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

