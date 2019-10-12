Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,841,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 1,102,118 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $1.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $50,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 34.4% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 417,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Energy Fuels by 1,077.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 60.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,841,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 695,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.