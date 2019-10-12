EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,890,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 30th total of 21,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 219,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 118,303 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

