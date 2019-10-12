Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.91.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $143.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

