Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Equinix worth $23,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,841,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $572.20. 219,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $609.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.37 and a 200-day moving average of $509.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.40.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.80, for a total transaction of $69,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total transaction of $267,952.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,468.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

