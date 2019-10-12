Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equity BancShares has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.