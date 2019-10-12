Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report $930,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $147.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.40 million to $149.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $175.51 million, with estimates ranging from $115.34 million to $207.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.65 per share, with a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at $152,386,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,528.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 142,500 shares of company stock worth $5,291,825. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,543,000 after buying an additional 489,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,511,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2,056.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 125,959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after buying an additional 125,747 shares during the period.

Shares of ESPR traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 51,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,493. The firm has a market cap of $994.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

