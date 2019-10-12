Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $538.20 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $538.20 million and $524.25 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $4.71 or 0.00056530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io and Korbit. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.02215599 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 114,191,228 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Kucoin, BitForex, BigONE, BTC Trade UA, Binance, Bibox, RightBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Cryptomate, BtcTrade.im, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, OKEx, Bitfinex, BCEX, Coinbase Pro, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, Crex24, Liquid, FCoin, LBank, Gatehub, Koineks, Bithumb, Stocks.Exchange, ABCC, Indodax, Korbit, Upbit, Coinut, Coinhub, Exmo, C2CX, CoinExchange, BTC Markets, Exrates, Coinroom, Ovis, Kraken, QBTC, OKCoin International, HBUS, YoBit, Bitsane, CPDAX, C-CEX, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Huobi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.