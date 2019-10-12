ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.28

ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $13.58. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 319 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN comprises about 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.33% of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.