Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 45 ($0.59).

EOG stock opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.68.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

