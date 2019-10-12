Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 527,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $24.32. 7,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.