Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.32. The company had a trading volume of 730,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $198.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8583 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

