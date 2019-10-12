Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 47,224 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,224 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,033,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,077,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,519,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,494 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 1,034,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,491,348. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

