Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 84,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,607. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $130.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.96.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

