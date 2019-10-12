Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $21.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,741.37. 2,315,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,776.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,847.28. The company has a market cap of $861.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,256.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

