Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

