EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0146 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $446,353.00 and $638,901.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00070360 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00397263 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001503 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008482 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 30,630,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,630,664 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

