Everus Reaches Market Cap of $6.69 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Everus has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $278.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everus has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $51.55 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00041168 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.60 or 0.06130403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00042545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016733 BTC.

About Everus

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,727,069 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $51.55, $24.43, $18.94, $50.98, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.