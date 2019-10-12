Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Up 19.8%

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price shot up 19.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.15, 149,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 405% from the average session volume of 29,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The firm has a market cap of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

