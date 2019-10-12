Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Exelon by 167.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $47.67. 2,439,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,711. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

