ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several research firms have commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 98,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

