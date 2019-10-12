EXMR (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 55.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $40,346.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002097 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002870 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

