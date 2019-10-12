Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $73.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.37. 1,119,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,496. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,532.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 71,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.