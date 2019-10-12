Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $39,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 787.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $91,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $115,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 75,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $5,306,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,805 shares in the company, valued at $17,691,819.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 22,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,569,688.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,439,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,536. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Exponent stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

